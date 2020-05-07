Crowds Gather To Buy New Air Jordan Sneakers In Atlanta After Lockdown Lifted

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

56 SHARES Share Tweet Share

After Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp lifted Georgia’s covid-19 coronavirus lockdown, crowds gathered to buy the latest edition of Air Jordan sneakers. In this photo, Jordan celebrates the Chicago Bulls’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals in Chicago, June 14, 1992. The Bulls beat the Trail Blazers 97-93 to repeat as champions. (AP Photo/John Swart)

Talk about messed up priorities. After Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp lifted Georgia’s covid-19 coronavirus lockdown, crowds gathered to buy the latest edition of Air Jordan sneakers. The scene took place at Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall after the newly released Air Jordan 5 sold out online, according to the New York Post.

Defying social distancing guidelines, the crowds waited outside Jimmy Jazz on Saturday, May 2 to buy the “Fire Red” sneakers, which were re-released after NBA living legend Michael Jordan’s documentary, “The Last Dance” has been airing on ESPN.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

“Everyone I talked to was in line for a new Air Jordan 5 that sold out online,” NBC producer Charlie Gile tweeted. He was the first to break the story.

Here was the line outside. pic.twitter.com/OF6r57v0nb — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) May 2, 2020

One user told him he’d missed an even bigger scene at Marietta’s air show. The crowds are continuing to gather despite Georgia having an increase in covid-19 fatalities since the state began reopening.

You should have taken a drive towards Cobb parkway in Marietta, GA. There was a much grander crowd for the air show. By the way did you get a pair of Jordan’s too? — Jenifajenwa (@jenifajenwa) May 3, 2020

Some social media users decried the shoppers’ prioritizing purchasing a shoe over their health. Others told Gile to make sure he covered the other areas where massive crowds were gathering.

Gile has posted several scenes of crowds at events since the country began reopening.

This is such a sad scene 😢! They’re putting their lives in danger for a damn shoe 😧😳🤨🤨🤨! How many will jeopardize the health and lives in November 🤨🤔 — Angela Wilson (@Honeydarling88) May 3, 2020

This is why we cant do better. Priorities in the wrong place. This is why the rich get rich and the gullible stay broke waiting on the next check. Smh! — LaShunda J (@MJDrew88) May 4, 2020

Fixin’ to die with their shoes on 😢 — Kkramer (@cogasdvt) May 2, 2020