Best Stories Today

Video Released Of Black Man In Georgia Gunned Down By 2 MAGA Soldiers While out Jogging. Biden Demands Justice

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is calling for justice after the video of a young Black man being viciously murdered in Georgia was released. In the clip, Ahmaud Arbery, 25, is seen jogging. He is approached by two white men and shot to death. Arbery is unarmed.

Silicon Valley And Big Tech Elites Say Open Up. Cost Burden Would Be Mostly Black And Poor

Many execs in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, want the U.S. economy to restart right away. Black and poor people will continue to be most at risk as the country re-opens.

African Americans Are Bearing The Brunt Of Coronavirus Recession – This Should Come As No Surprise

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in April, many Americans were shocked by the extent that black Americans were being disproportionately impacted: higher infection rates, more deaths and greater job loss in the recession.

5 Reasons Square And Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is “a huge believer” in bitcoin and has a vision that the digital currency could become the world’s single currency within the next decade.

Michael Jordan Turned Down A 2-hour, $100M Appearance, His Agent Says

Michael Jordan is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) – and now more than ever his magnetism on and off the court is on full display. His GOAT status is so secure, the NBA legend turned down a two-hour appearance that would have paid him $100 million, his agent said.

