Best Stories Today

Tuesday 05.05.2020

Michelle Obama Goes After Black Voters For Helping Elect MAGA: Our Folks Didn’t Show Up, People Think This Is A Game

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 56, expressed her frustration at the low Black turnout at the polls in 2016, and said it was a “slap in the face.”

Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Trevor Noah Pays Furloughed Crew

Despite being one of the world’s funniest comedians, for Trevor Noah people losing their livelihoods is no laughing matter. It’s why “The Daily Show” host is personally paying his furloughed crew out of his own pocket.

Colson Whitehead Wins Second Pulitzer Prize For Fiction

Novelist Colson Whitehead has won his second Pulitzer Prize for fiction, this time for his book, “The Nickel Boys.” With this win, he has become the fourth novelist after Booth Tarkington, William Faulkner, and John Updike to ever win two Pulitzers for fiction.

WHO Envoy Warns Coronavirus Vaccine May Never Be Developed

More than 90 vaccines are underway in various stages of development and research teams around the world are racing to be the first to protect us from covid-19. Everyone hopes and prays that one will eventually work, but that may never happen.

Banks Raked In $10 Billion In Fees Processing Small Business Rescue Loans

Banks, which cashed in during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, are cashing in again during the coronavirus crisis. The banks that are handling the government’s $349-billion Paycheck Protection Program loan program for small businesses earned more than $10 billion in processing fees.