Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Trevor Noah Pays Furloughed Crew

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Trevor Noah, renowned comedian and host of The Daily Show, is personally paying his furloughed crew out of his own pocket. In this photo, Noah attends A+E Network’s “HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy” at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Despite being one of the world’s funniest comedians, for Trevor Noah people losing their livelihoods is no laughing matter. It’s why “The Daily Show” host is personally paying his furloughed crew out of his own pocket, Variety reported.

Amid the industry-wide shut down due to the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Noah is covering the salaries for 25 members of his crew. He’s told them he will continue to do so until production begins again, according to the report.

“These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show,” a source told Variety. “Trevor is personally covering their salaries until the production business opens again. He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get thru this together.”

In the meantime, Noah is hosting “The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah” from his home. Runtime of the show has been extended from 30 minutes to 45 while it is being filmed at home.

While some writers and other production staff are still working with Noah, Variety said camera and video operators, stage management personnel, audio technicians and other in-studio crew are unable to work on the remote version of the program. They are the ones Noah is assisting.

As the host of the number one show among viewers ages 18-34, Noah is known for his hilarious take on global issues.

By paying his crew members’ from his own fortune, Noah has given fans another reason to love and support the South Africa native. His actions were celebrated on social media.

