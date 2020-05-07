After Gun Pointing Incident, Husband of L.A. County District Attorney Under Review

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

The husband of Los Angeles (L.A.) County District Attorney (D.A.) Jackie Lacey is under investigation by the California attorney general’s office for threatening to shoot protesters that came to the couple’s home. In this photo, Lacey speaks during a news conference asking for witnesses to come forward in the fatal police shooting of Ezell Ford Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles mayor and police chief are making a final plea to the public for witnesses of Ford who was killed by an officer this summer.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The husband of Los Angeles (L.A.) County District Attorney (D.A.) Jackie Lacey is under investigation by the California attorney general’s office for threatening to shoot protesters that came to the couple’s home. A video posted to social media shows David Lacey pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters and telling them to get off his porch, reported the Los Angeles Times.

David Lacey confronted about 30 protesters who showed up at his home the day before his wife’s primary election, according to the report. They were there in response to Jackie Lacey’s failure to meet with Black leaders and activists as promised.

“Right now … get off of my porch,” David Lacey demanded as he pointed a gun at a few protesters who’d approached his door, the video shows.

“Are you gonna shoot me,” asked a woman identified as Melina Abdullah, a Cal State L.A. professor and BLM organizer. David Lacey responded, “I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.”

When Abdullah asked David to tell Jackie they were there, he said, “I don’t care who you are, get off of my porch right now. We’re calling the police right now.”

Once David closed the door, Abdullah expressed her shock at his actions and said he’d pointed a gun at her chest and threatened her.

Now the incident is being examined the California’s AG to determine if David should be prosecuted for his actions.

#BREAKING This morning Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband pulled a gun out on Black Lives Matter activists who protested his wife in front of their house. @BLMLA pic.twitter.com/wnCFMMvaWV — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) March 2, 2020

A former investigative auditor for the DA’s office, David has not publicly commented on the incident. Jackie Lacey, however, has apologized on her husband’s behalf, saying he responded out of fear as she’d been receiving death threats.

“His response was in fear, and now that he realizes what happened he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, that he’s profoundly sorry, that he meant no one any harm,” Jackie Lacey said.

Carl Douglas is the attorney for Abdullah and the other two protesters who approached the Lacey’s door. He said David Lacey exhibited a “negligent use of force.”

“We are actively cooperating with the Los Angeles Police Department to make sure that justice is served,” Douglass told the Times.

