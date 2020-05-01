Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Friday 05.01.2020

Trump Says He’s Seen Evidence Virus Originated In A Lab In China, U.S. Intelligence Says There’s No Evidence

President Donald Trump contradicted an on-the-record statement from his own intelligence community Thursday, saying he has seen evidence that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

Harvard Comes Clean On Jeffrey Epstein’s Relationship With The University

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while facing new charges of sexual assault, had extensive ties to Harvard University and donated $9.1 million to the institution, some of which Harvard has been sitting on until now.

Tamika Mallory Goes After Hollywood Hypocrite Alyssa Milano Over Supporting Joe Biden, Called ‘Trash’ And ‘Grifter’ On Twitter

The two-year beef between activist Tamika Mallory and actress Alyssa Milano is heating up again. Mallory has called out Milano, whohas been a leader of the #MeToo movement, over her “hypocritical defense” of Joe Biden in light of sexual abuse allegations against the Democratic presidential candidate.

Could The Largest U.S. Movie Theater Company, AMC, Go Bankrupt?

A year ago, publicly-traded AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) was worth more than $1.7 billion. Then the coronavirus crisis happened and the largest movie theater chain in the U.S. saw its market value fall to $200 million at one point in April.

Virginia Ends Prison Gerrymandering In Growing Push Against Unfair Redistricting, Felony Disenfranchisement

Virginia has become the latest state to put an end to prison gerrymandering, the practice of counting incarcerated people where they are detained instead of their last-known residence for purposes of redistricting. This move, advocates say, will help put an end to felony disenfranchisement.