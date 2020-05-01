LA Pastor Sherman Manning Arrested By LAPD For Stalking After Advocating For The Homeless Outside Mayor Garcetti’s House

Written by Ann Brown

Los Angeles pastor Sherman Manning has been arrested by LAPD for stalking after advocating for the homeless outside Mayor Garcetti’s house. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti listens as California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship US Naval Ship Mercy that arrived into the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, March 27, 2020, to provide relief for Southland hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Admiral John Gumbleton, U.S. Navy stands behind Mayor Garcetti. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Sherman Manning is a popular pastor in South Los Angeles. He leads the Yes We Can! Worship Center. He is also well-known as a local advocate for the homeless.

On April 28, Manning was arrested outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on suspicion of felony stalking. Manning had been demonstrating on mayor’s block for several days.

Bail was set for Manning at $150,000, according to Los Angeles Police Department arrest records. As of April 30, he had not been charged, according to the district attorney’s office.

Manning said he was protesting near the mayor’s house to call for urgent action to house homeless people on skid row during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Los Angeles Times reported

Several communities in Los Angeles, such as Venice, have been complaining about the city’s lack of action when it comes to caring for the homeless during the pandemic, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Manning has been one of the outspoken homeless advocates. In one video broadcast on Facebook, Manning said, “The homeless have no place in which to shelter — and they have been left for dead.”

Manning and other homeless advocates have been urging the mayor to use hotels and the convention center to house the homeless.

In early April Los Angeles, which has the state’s largest concentration of homeless people at some 60,000, did embark on a massive effort to put thousands of homeless people off the streets and into hotels, Time reported. The city announced a goal of 15,000 rooms. But some homeless advocates say that isn’t enough and the city isn’t acting fast enough.

Attorney John Isen, who sits on the advisory board for the Yes We Can! Worship Center and bailed Manning out of jail, accused Garcetti of “finding ways to suppress the 1st Amendment rights to free speech.”

@everyone protesting at Garcettis today: please demand to free Pastor Sherman Manning, a Black Pastor arrested in front of Garcetti’s mansion for peacefully demanding that the city house the unhoused. @PplsCityCouncil @StreetWatchLA @NOlympicsLA @LATenantsUnion #NoVacancyCA — _LinhCo_ (@LinhCo87195253) May 1, 2020