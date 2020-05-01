Tamika Mallory Goes After Hollywood Hypocrite Alyssa Milano Over Supporting Joe Biden, Called ‘Trash’ And ‘Grifter’ On Twitter

Written by Ann Brown

Tamika Mallory goes after Hollywood hypocrite Alyssa Milano over supporting Joe Biden. Milano was called ‘”trash” and “grifter” on Twitter. Tamika Mallory, winner of the Shine A Light award, appears onstage at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The two-year beef between activist Tamika Mallory and actress Alyssa Milano is heating up again. Mallory has called out Milano, who has been a leader of the #MeToo movement, over her “hypocritical defense” of Joe Biden in light of sexual abuse allegations against the Democratic presidential candidate.

Milano received backlash not only from Mallory but others on Twitter when she defended Biden even though a former staffer of his, Tara Reade came forward with assault allegations, Mediate reported.

In Reade’s allegation, she claimed that Biden “pinned her against a wall in a Senate building and sexually assaulted her.” The Biden campaign has denied this as something that “absolutely did not happen,’’ Deadline reported.

Milano addressed criticism against her for her silence regarding Biden’s harassment allegations on a radio interview with Andy Cohen.

“I’ve been very vocal for Biden and my support for him and I did do my due diligence because part of it was that Times Up decided not to take the case, and so…I did my work, and I spoke to Times Up and I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation,” she told Cohen.

“I’m sure that mainstream media would be jumping all over this as well… if they found more evidence,” Milano added. “So, I’m just kind of staying quiet about it, and because I’m kind of staying quiet about it…”

In an op-ed piece for Deadline, Milano further explained her support of Biden.

She wrote: “As an activist, it can be very easy to develop a black and white view of the world: things are clearly wrong or clearly right. Harvey Weinstein’s decades of rape were clearly wrong. Donald Trump’s alleged sexual assaults were clearly wrong. Brett Kavanaugh’s actions, told consistently over decades by his victim (and supported by her polygraph results), were clearly wrong. So were Matt Lauer’s, Bill Cosby’s and so many others. As we started holding politicians and business leaders and celebrities around the world accountable for their actions, it was easy to sort things into their respective buckets: this is wrong, this is right. Holding people accountable for their actions was not only right, it was just.”

Mallory isn’t buying Milano’s explanation.

Mallory tweeted: “This is a terrible analysis. It’s black and white when it comes to Christine Blasey Ford because she passed a polygraph? But it’s gray and murky as to Joe Biden because why exactly? You and other liberal women like him? This is not how the world works.”

Mallory and her co-chair for the Women’s March, Linda Sarsour, got into it before with Milano when the actress demanded that the two activists distance themselves from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. In 2018, Mallory was criticized for not speaking out after she attended an event during which Farrakhan said, “The powerful Jews are my enemy.”

Sarsour later defended Mallory from criticism and Milano went after Mallory on social media, IsraellyCool reported.

“Any time that there is any bigotry or anti-Semitism in that respect, it needs to be called out and addressed. I’m disappointed in the leadership of the Women’s March that they haven’t done it adequately,” Milano told LGBT magazine The Advocate at the time.

Mallory defended her attendance at the Farrakhan speech via Twitter, The Atlanta Black Star reported. She said, “I am a Black woman and a mother and while I do the hard work and learn along the way, I also won’t accept abuse and attacks.” Mallory continued, “I won’t stand for it because I don’t deserve it. I risk my life every day so my Black son & live freely and safely.”

There have been other times Milano has butted heads with people in the Black community. In 2019 she was criticized for saying that she believed the U.S. had “moved beyond” race because Barack Obama had been elected president.

