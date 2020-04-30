Ayesha Curry Sued By Branding Company For $10M

Written by Ann Brown

34 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Food entrepreneur and wife of NBA star Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry is being sued by a branding company for more than $10 million. In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo, Curry, left, and his wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Super Bowl 50 Rolling Stone Party in San Francisco. Ayesha Curry launched her first cookbook, “The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well.” (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

Things are heating up in food entrepreneur Ayesha Curry’s kitchen. The wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry, Ayesha is being sued for more than $10 million by a celebrity branding company.

Robert Flutie, owner of Flutie Entertainment, said he met Ayesha in late 2014. At the time she had a food blog called “Little Lights of Mine.” In the lawsuit, Flutie claims she hired his company to build her into a global brand and they signed an agreement to work together in Nov. 2014, AP News reported.

Flutie said his company helped her become “a current and modern-day version of Martha Stewart or Rachael Ray” with cookbooks, TV shows, and a line of consumer products. “Those include helping Curry land a Food Network show and a hosting role on ABC’s ‘Great American Baking Show,’ as well as producing a best-selling cookbook and launching several successful food-based businesses,” Black Enterprise reported.

Then in May 2019 Ayesha, 31, fired Flutie and allegedly tried to cut his company out of all profits and ownership equity of things created during their partnership.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

Flutie is seeking at least $10 million, plus a 50 percent interest in her Yardie Girl production company, which handles her TV projects.

Flutie also wants a stake in Ayesha’s Homemade brand, which includes a website and e-commerce business.

Ayesha’s lawyer, Michael Plonsker, says the lawsuit has no merit. “Ayesha Curry terminated her business relationship with disgruntled manager Robert Flutie in early 2019,” Plonsker said in a statement. “We are confident that the legal process will find his accusations nonsensical and completely unfounded.”

Also named in the lawsuit are six Curry-affiliated companies and an ex-Flutie employee who now works directly with Ayesha.

Ayesha Curry Sued By Celeb Branding Company We Made You a Star, Now Pay Up!!! https://t.co/AESfBTo0Fs — 📰The_News_DIVA📰 (@The_News_DIVA) April 15, 2020