Stacy Abrams On Joe Biden Sexual Assault Allegations: I Believe Him And New York Times Investigation

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams has come out in defense of former Vice President Joe Biden in response to Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations. In this photo, Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams has come out in defense of former Vice President Joe Biden in response to Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations. Abrams cited an investigation by the New York Times (NYT) as part of the reason she still supports the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“I believe women deserve to be heard, and I believe that has happened here,” Abrams wrote in an email according to the HuffPost. “The allegations have been heard and looked into, and for too many women, often, that is not the case. The New York Times conducted a thorough investigation, and nothing in the Times review or any other later reports suggests anything other than what I already know about Joe Biden: That he will make women proud as the next President of the United States.”

She doubled down on the comments in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. “The New York Times did a deep investigation and they found that the accusation was not credible. I believe Joe Biden,” Abrams said.

Abrams is rumored to be on the short list for Biden’s VP list as he has promised to select a woman as his running mate. She has made no secret of her desire to be on the ticket.

In addition to telling Elle Magazine she “would be an excellent running mate,” Abrams also reiterated she would be happy to be Biden’s pick during an interview with MSNBC.

“I look forward to hearing from Vice President Biden about his selection process and all I can say is that is asked to serve I’d be honored,” Abrams told MSNBC.

She also told “The View” host Joy Behar that Biden needs a “ticket that reflects the diversity of America” which will ensure “that we’re going to reach not just to certain segments of our community, but to the entire country.”

While Abrams used the NY Times report to justify her defense of Biden, the paper told HuffPost it had made “no conclusion either way” about Reade’s claims.

She got dragged heavily on social media for her defense of Biden, but some users sided with her.

