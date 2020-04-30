Atlanta Residents Are Skeptical As CDC Goes Door-To-Door Conducting COVID-19 Testing For Antibodies

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are going door-to-door testing Atlanta residents for COVID-19 antibodies – and not everyone likes it. In this photo, an employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus for a photograph on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. The product shown is fluorescence Immunoassay that can be used in general antibody tests but not in rapid tests. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are going door-to-door testing Atlanta residents for COVID-19 antibodies – and not everyone likes it.

CDC officials randomly selected homes in Atlanta’s Fulton and DeKalb counties to draw blood from residents and have them complete questionnaires in attempt to more thoroughly understand the coronavirus’ spread, CBS46 reported.

“We’re working with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the DeKalb Department of Public Health to do a zero prevalence survey,” a CDC official told a homeowner in Candler Park, according to the report. “Around the community in DeKalb County to determine the community transmission for coronavirus.”

Many residents were critical of the survey since they felt it put them at risk as officials were going door-to-door and coming into contact with others, the report stated.

Jordan Baer didn’t mind, however. One of the first to receive a test, Baer said his family had a good experience with the testing and wants to do their part to help mitigate the coronavirus.

“It wasn’t anything intrusive it wasn’t anything we were uncomfortable sharing, um, the CDC showing up and getting information could lead to a cure,” Baer said.

He did admit he probably wouldn’t have opened the door if he hadn’t seen the CDC logo on a clipboard and the surveyors wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) through the window.

“If they’d said you’re number seven of seven I’m going to be a lot more reluctant to have them anywhere near me, but because they were in full gear I felt okay with it,” Baer said.

Some users on Twitter criticized Baer for being so accommodating.

