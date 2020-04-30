Critics Go After #MeToo Soldier Tarana Burke For Protecting Joe Biden And Powerful White Men

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Me Too founder Tarana Burke is under fire from critics for her failure to outright denounce Joe Biden and other powerful white men accused of sexual assault. In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, photo Burke, founder and leader of the #MeToo movement, poses for a portrait in New York. Burke is using the second anniversary of the movement to launch a new effort intended to mobilize voters heading into the 2020 election. The new hashtag #MeTooVoter was unveiled Tuesday, Oct. 15 on the same day as the fourth Democratic presidential debate and reflects a frustration among activists that issues of sexual violence and harassment have largely been absent from the debate stage and campaign trail. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Tarana Burke – the founder of the #MeToo movement – is under fire from critics for her failure to outright denounce former Vice President Joe Biden and other powerful white men accused of sexual assault, reported the HuffPost.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Burke addressed Tara Reade’s accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 while she was working as one of his aides. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign has denied the allegations.

“My stance has never wavered: survivors have a right to speak their truth and to be given the space to heal,” Burke wrote after stating she’d taken some time away to deal with her family because they were affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The inconvenient truth is that this story is impacting us differently because it hits at the heart of one of the most important elections of our lifetime,” Burke continued. “And I hate to disappoint you but I don’t really have easy answers.”

“There are no perfect survivors. And no one, especially a presidential candidate, is beyond reproach. So where does that leave us?” she asked.

Though she blasted the system’s failure to properly protect sexual assault victims, she stopped short of condemning Biden, instead saying he should be helped “accountable.”but rather be accountable.

Meaning, at minimum, acknowledging that his demonstrated learning curve around boundaries with women, at the very least, left him open to the plausibility of these claims.

No matter what you believe, we are allowed to expect more of the person running for U.S. President.

12/14 — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 28, 2020

Her words weren’t received well by critics who believe she was still trying to give Biden a pass because of his political standing.

“There is no “on the other hand” when it comes to women being believed. There is no defense of Biden because he has not even personally addressed this. This is where you lost me,” wrote a Twitter user identified as Yaelisa in response.

“Reminder to all men who likes to get handsy with with woman. You can actually get away with vile things like sexual assault if you run for President as a democrat and say bad things about the republican nominee that #MeToo advocates don’t like,” a user identified as Hess Welsey sarcastically tweeted in response.

“Believe all women only if the accused is a Black man,” wrote another user.

Twitter lit up with a slew of other responses calling Burke a hypocrite who only went after Black men – or denounced powerful white men like Brett Kavanaugh when it was convenient.

What a complete JOKE! The #metoomafia knows who to target and who to save when they want to. Tarana Burke is a complete buffoon and an agent for the Dixiecrat party! These folks are ALL one in the same.https://t.co/OYTsAIDuUT — Nicole's View (@BLKLiberation84) April 29, 2020

Tarana Burke has always maintained MeToo was ONLY about targeting BLACK men. Not white men.

At this point their entire hashtag "movement" has debunked ITSELF. https://t.co/RNnNsWnrpd via @HuffPostPol — Black Authority (@TheBlackChannel) April 29, 2020

Tarana Burke is wishy washy on Biden sex assault. Stacey Abrams said Tara Reade is a liar. James Clyburn says Biden doesn’t have to choose a black woman as his running mate.

This is a bad day for blue check colored people. — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) April 30, 2020

Why isn’t Tarana Burke telling all those white ppl questioning her about Joe Biden “why is it my job to go after White men?” with her whole chest likd she did to Black men who have called her out in similar ways? That’s all she needs to tell them, right? Was good enough for us. — Champagne Sharks Podcast (@ChampagneSharks) April 29, 2020