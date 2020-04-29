‘You Are The Culture. Now Get Paid For It’: Angela Benton, Issa Rae Launch Clture, Streaming Site That Creates Data Licenses For Users

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

99 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Instead of just doing it for the culture, Issa Rae, left, and Angela Benton want Black people to get paid because they are the culture. Rae has acquired a minority stake in Streamlytics, Benton’s tech company focused on streaming data. An executive producer of HBO comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Rae is pictured at the TV Critics Association Summer Press Tour, July 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Angela Benton photo courtesy of Angela Benton. Image by Autumn Keiko.

Instead of just doing it for the culture, Issa Rae wants Black people to get paid because they are the culture. Enter Clture, Rae and renowned Black tech entrepreneur Angela Benton’s new data-licensing platform. It is one of the products from Benton’s Streamlytics company, which Rae has an ownership stake in.

“Black people create culture and drive trends. Our data is valuable, and @clturecapital was created for us to own it. Learn how you can own and get paid for your data by going to www.clture.io.” Rae wrote in the caption of a promotional video for Clture, which she posted to Instagram.

Benton reposted Rae’s video to her own Instagram page adding, “Oh yeah we launch today. And I couldn’t think of anything better to say than what @issarae said,” along with Rae’s quoted caption.

As a hugely successful writer, director, actress and producer who got her big break through YouTube, Rae knows first-hand the importance of getting paid for your content. She and Benton also know the same applies to data.

On both fronts, Black people have largely inspired massive trends and received little to no compensation. It’s what caused Benton to launch Streamlytics in the first place. The company is on a mission to add more equity to media data by prioritizing creators of color.

“With the overwhelming number of issues around data privacy as of late, Streamlytics is excited to be at the forefront of helping consumers to actually own their data, and then decide if they want to monetize it,” Benton said in a press release sent to Moguldom. “Streaming, in particular, is a rich, yet often overlooked area for user data privacy.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

She said having Rae involved in her company was “exciting,” as the two have a long-term relationship that “goes way back.”

“Having Issa involved as an owner is beyond exciting. Her pioneering work as both a creator and as a businesswoman creating digital-first content that has transcended the internet-only medium aligns seamlessly with our company’s core values on ownership.”

According to Variety, Rae echoed Benton’s sentiment in a statement.

“As streaming services become the standard for how people consume content and information, tools and companies like Streamlytics are necessary for transparency and consumer ownership,” Rae said in a statement. “Angela’s drive and innovative spirit is the reason why she is a pioneer in the tech space and why I’m excited to partner with her in this endeavor.”

To learn more about Clture, click here.