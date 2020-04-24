Keisha Lance Bottoms Gets Racist Message Ordering Her To Reopen Atlanta

Written by Ann Brown

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has received racist message to reopen Atlanta. She is against reopening and has asked residents to stay home. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been very vocal in her disagreement with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who plans to partially reopen the state. Instead, the mayor is asking Atlanta residents to stay home. She has received text messages on her phone that she shared on Twitter.

One message to her from ReOpen@Georgia.gov was sent at 10 p.m. It addressed her as the n-word, followed by “just shut up and RE-OPEN ATLANTA!”

Bottoms said her daughter was next to her when she opened some of the messages, Fox News reported.

“With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you,” Bottoms tweeted, ending the post with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance.”

Kyle Perry, a senior writer and NFL/college football analyst for the Worcester Telegram, responded that the sender’s tweet was a fake.

The ReOpen GA organization said it did not send the message to Bottoms.

A representative of the ReOpen GA leadership team condemned the racist message and sent a statement to FOX 5 saying, “We do not have a Georgia.gov e-mail address, either. This comment is mostLy LikeLy from a troII trying to tar our group, but even if not, the person absolutely does not speak on our behalf. The leadership team universally condemns racism and hate speech.”

Bottoms has spoken in the media about her concern over Kemp’s decision to allow beauty salons, barbershops, nail salons, theaters, and tattoo parlors to reopen. She said the move is “premature.”

Kemp did not communicate with Bottoms about his decision to reopen the state.

In Georgia, more than 21,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and 872 have died, according to the Department of Public Health, ABC News reported.

Racist tweets aside, Bottoms said she will continue to speak out against Kemps’ plan. In an interview with Meet the Press Daily, Bottoms said, “Follow the data, look at the science, listen to the health care professionals and use your common sense.”

And she tweeted a quote from Audre Lorde that says, “I am deliberate and afraid of nothing.”

Bottoms received an outpouring of support. “Racism will always cut off its own nose to spite its face,” one Twitter user wrote. “Thank you for being vocal and wise. Georgia needs your voice to combat the overwhelming ignorance running the show.”



