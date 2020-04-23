Binance Spinoff Aims To Be Bitcoin-Powered Venmo Of Africa

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

39 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Binance spinoff Bundle, a social payments app launched in Nigeria, aims to be the bitcoin-powered Venmo of Africa by connecting Africans to global finance. Bundle CEO Yele Bademosi. Image: Bundle/Yusuf

A Binance spinoff payments startup launched in Nigeria plans to get Africans to use cryptocurrency as a global means of exchange.

Malta-based platform Binance trades $1.5 billion in crypto assets every day. That makes it the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform by trading volume.

Payments app Bundle has launched its bitcoin-powered service in Nigeria after incubation by Binance, according to a blog post.

Bundle is essentially a social payments app, similar to Venmo, Forbes reports. Venmo is a mobile digital wallet owned by PayPal and based in New York.

Africa-based Bundle plans to connect Africans to global finance using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It does this by allowing users to send, receive, and spend bitcoin, ether, and Nigerian naira using an app and the recipient’s phone number, according to Cointelegraph.

Nigerian Yele Bademosi, the director of Binance Labs — the cryptocurrency exchange’s venture capital arm, is the CEO of Bundle.

Bademosi is the founder of Nigerian angel investing firm Microtraction, one of the most active investors in West Africa.

The angel investment firm is backed by Nigerian energy and real estate tycoon, Tunde Folawiyo; Y Combinator CEO Michael Siebel, 500 Startups partner Monique Woodward, and Google’s head of ecosystem for sub-Saharan Africa, Andy Volk.

Microtraction has funded 15 African startups including African genomics firm 54gene which recently raised a $15 million Series A round.

Soon after launching Microtraction, Bademosi bought his first bitcoin and became interested in cryptocurrencies. That led him to Binance and its venture capital arm, which has invested in five African crypto startups, including Bundle.

In September 2019, Bundle raised $450,000 from Binance, Pave Investments and other African investors, CryptoNews reported.

By the end of 2020, Bundle hopes to expand its cryptocurrency-enabled platform to more than 30 African countries.

Bundle chief technology officer Taiwo Orilogbon estimates that 1.4 million people in Africa — a continent with a population of 1.2 billion — use cryptocurrencies.

The potential opportunity for Bundle to connect Africans to global finance is even more clear when one considers that 57 percent of adults in sub-Saharan Africa — around 350 million people — do not have bank accounts, according to the World Bank.

Cryptocurrency exchanges and startups have had an eye on Africa due to intense interest in digital currencies on search engines.

In 2019, Nigerians did the highest number of word searches in the world for “bitcoin”, with South Africa and Ghana ranked second and fourth respectively on the list for that particular search, according to Google Trends.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

Binance is a Malta-based global cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading more than 100 cryptocurrencies.

Founded in 2017, Binance took less than a year to reach a $1 billion valuation, making it one of the first unicorns in the cryptocurrency industry.

Nigerians now can request, send, and receive cash or crypto with Binance-backed crypto payment app Bundle https://t.co/DVLMMwxwPe — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) April 23, 2020