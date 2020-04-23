Georgia Democrat Quits After Endorsing Trump and Attacking Biden Over Crime Bill

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

After coming under fire for endorsing President Donald Trump for reelection, a Black Georgia Democrat has resigned from office. In this photo, Vernon Jones speaks to supporters as he announces his candidacy for the US Senate Saturday, July 21, 2007 in Marietta, Ga. Jones, who considers himself a “conservative Democrat,” is running for the US Senate seat currently held by Republican incumbent Saxby Chambliss. (AP Photo/Todd Bennett).

After coming under fire for endorsing President Donald Trump for reelection, a Black Georgia Democrat has resigned from office before completing his term. Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones said he is leaving the plantation, according to the New York Post.

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party,” Jones said. “Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation . . . I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020. However, I will remain woke and vigilant in educating and fighting for my people.”

Jones, 59, announced his support for Trump, Tuesday, April 14. He cited historic low unemployment among Black people, support for HBCUs, and criminal justice as some of the reasons he broke party ranks in an interview with the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC).

He added that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden has voted for policies that harmed Black Americans for years. He specifically highlighted the notorious 1994 crime bill that remains a permanent blemish on Biden’s record.

“I endorsed the White guy (Donald J. Trump) that let Blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the White guy (Joe Biden) that put Blacks in jail,” Jones said.

His colleagues in the Georgia Congress said Jones’ positions went against what they stood for.

“Never has that been clearer than this moment, when he chose to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on black Americans, who has tried to rip away American health care and who has failed our country in its greatest time of need,” said Georgia State Sen. Nikema Williams, who called Jones an “embarrassment.”

“We’re not sure what was on Vernon’s mind. It’s antithetical to what we believe in,” said state Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, the chairman of the party’s House caucus. “We can’t support an ideology that’s diametrically opposed to who we are and what we value.”

This is not the first time Jones has been at the center of controversy during his political career, which spans over three decades. He’s been accused of rape, theft and having an angry temperament.

He was never charged in any of the incidents and said the reason may don’t like him is because he doesn’t subscribe to group think.

“The Left hates me because they can’t control me. They can stay mad,” Jones tweeted, adding there was “no room for a free-thinking Black man” in the Democratic party.

