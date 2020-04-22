36-Year-Old Mother Of Twins Dies Of Coronavirus, Got Sick After Trip To Grocery Store To Buy Food

Written by Leela Sanikop

Brent Green, a 36-year-old mother of 12-year-old twin boys in Atlanta, died of coronavirus. Her family said they think she got sick after a trip to the grocery store to buy food for her children.

Brent Green, a 36-year-old mother of 12-year-old twin boys, worked for a successful metro Atlanta company. She was hardworking and responsible — a healthy woman who had no underlying conditions. She died of coronavirus on April 3, just weeks after being diagnosed with the virus.

Her mother, Linda Green, told WSTV Atlanta that she hopes her daughter’s death will serve as a warning to others.

“She was happy, going around doing everything that she needed to do,” Linda Green said.

The family said they think Brent got sick after a trip to the grocery store in March to pick up food for her children. A few days later, she told her mother she had a headache and was having trouble breathing.

Brent went to the hospital and eventually tested positive for the virus. Her mother said it had seemed like Brent was getting better, but then her health took a turn for the worse.

A nurse made it possible for Linda Green to speak to her daughter for what would be the final time.

“Fight baby and do everything you can to come back to me,” Linda Green said she told her daughter.

“‘I love you too mama.’ Those were the last words I heard come out of my daughter’s mouth.”

Linda Green wants others to take the virus seriously.

“Please do all the things you can to fight this disease and not be among each other and take it lightly,” Green said. “If you continue to mislead and think that this is not for real, you will not see the people that you love (again).”

Brent is one of the many African Americans who are dying of the coronavirus at a disproportionate rate.

The coronavirus is infecting and killing African Americans across much of the South, a region where Black Americans are more likely to live in poverty and suffer from chronic diseases, according to Guardian analysis of several Southern states.

According to Worldometers,15,260 people in Georgia have contracted the virus and 576 have died.

