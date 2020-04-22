Harvard University Has $40B Endowment, Refuses To Return $9M Burglarized From Government Bailout Slush Fund

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

65 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Despite having a $40 billion endowment, Harvard University received almost $9 million in coronavirus aid from the CARES Act, which they refuse to return. In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo people walk past an entrance to Widener Library, behind, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Despite having a $40 billion endowment, Harvard University was given almost $9 million in coronavirus relief aid from the CARES Act – and they’re not giving it back.

Though the government mandated half the money be reserved for emergency financial aid grants for students, critics wondered why an institution with Harvard’s financial backing needed a bailout.

After an uproar over big businesses receiving millions, while small businesses were left in the dust, restaurant giant Shake Shack gave back the $10 million it received from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday Harvard should do the same and stated the Ivy League heavyweight would do so.

“Harvard is going to pay back the money and they shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said during a press conference. He called Harvard’s endowment one of the biggest “in the country, maybe in the world.” He doubled down on the statements on Twitter and threatened consequences if Harvard didn’t concede and return the money.

President Trump: "I want Harvard to pay the money back, okay? If they won't do that, then we won't do something else." pic.twitter.com/CZV6ibUiQG — The Hill (@thehill) April 21, 2020

This led Harvard to clarify it didn’t receive funding from PPP, but rather under the educational funding included in the bill.

”Harvard did not apply for, nor has it received any funds through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. Reports saying otherwise are inaccurate,” the school said. “President Trump is right that it would not have been appropriate for our institution to receive funds that were designated for struggling small businesses.”

They said they will not heed Trump’s call to return the aid, but rather ““to direct 100% of the funds to financial assistance to students, and will not be using any of the funds to cover institutional costs,” The Guardian reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

Experts said Harvard in spite of its perceived wealth, Harvard could face a “grave” financial situations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Financial markets are reflecting a very big macroeconomic shock,” said Darrell Duffie, a professor at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. “What was 40 billion is going to be a lot less by the time the devaluations are marked into it.”

Despite these claims, critics abound over Harvard’s decision to keep the money. The university has also been criticized in the past for failing to divest from all industries that support prisons and its refusal to pay reparations for slavery.

There needs to be an independent audit on Harvard and see what else they are hiding! — Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) April 22, 2020

Harvard has more than a $40 billion endowment and yet still enjoys non-profit tax shelter status. Harvard should use its own enormous endowment to pay for the needs of its low income students rather than taking money from the federal government when it escapes tax responsibility. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 22, 2020

How does a university with a $40 billion endowment get $9 million in stimulus cash?



Maybe we should ask the 50+ members of Congress who attended Harvard. 🤔 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 22, 2020