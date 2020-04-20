The Moguldom Nation Editorial Staff

Written by Dana Sanchez

Jamarlin Martin, Publisher and Editorial Director of The Moguldom Nation

Mr. Martin is the founder and CEO of Nubai Ventures and The Moguldom Nation and the creator of the GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin podcast. A pioneer and thought leader in digital media, he grew Moguldom Media Group into a multiple-brand digital media and entertainment platform, selling three brands to Urban One NASDAQ: UONEK. Dubbed a “digital powerhouse” by Jet Magazine, Mr. Martin has been listed in the Ebony 100 list of most influential African Americans.



His insight and acumen have been hailed in the press including Inc. Magazine, OZY Media — which described him as an “Emperor of Digital Media”, Digiday, and Fortune’s David and Goliath column. Highly respected in the digital media industry, Mr. Martin has received the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015, amongst many other noteworthy awards.

He is often cited as a subject matter expert in paid discovery marketing, which he considers an essential element to grow multimillion-dollar digital brands in the shortest time possible. Mr. Martin’s media career began with blogging on financial markets where he founded The Detached Trader. He attended Syracuse University College of Law and earned his Political Science degree from Morehouse College.

A recognized thought leader in audience engagement and marketing strategies, Jamarlin Martin’s Moguldom now has a 10-year track record of launching and scaling successful digital brands while quickly adapting to market disruption and technological change, often ahead of the curve, leveraging first-party audience analysis and content marketing prowess to drive traffic, transactions and engagement.



Dana Sanchez, Writer and Editor

Dana Sanchez is an award-winning business writer and editor. After working in advertising, she went back to school and earned a Master’s Degree in journalism from the University of South Florida. As a business writer, she has won regional and national writing awards. As the editor of a daily newspaper, she coordinated staff writers, freelancers and photographers in the fast-paced environment of daily news, before switching to digital media. Dana was an editor at Moguldom Media Group for four years, helping to build and manage a team of staff and freelance writers. She works now for The Moguldom Nation, writing and coordinating freelance and contract writers for Moguldom.com.

Isheka N. Harrison, Writer

Isheka N. Harrison is a writer, editor, educator and media and communications professional who enjoys telling people’s stories. A former editor of the South Florida Times, Isheka has been featured as a speaker for New Florida Majority’s “Black Women in Media” Panel for Women’s History Month, served as a judge for JM Lexus’ 2018 African American Achievers Awards and was named one of “South Florida’s 40 Under 40 Black Leaders of Today and Tomorrow” by Legacy Magazine/Miami Herald.

A native of Miami, Isheka has been published in notable local and national media outlets including ESSENCE Magazine, Upscale Magazine, The Miami Herald, The Miami Times and more. She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Relations from Kent State University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Clark Atlanta University. Isheka is a member of several para-professional organizations including the Black Professionals Network (BPN), National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) South Florida and ColorComm.