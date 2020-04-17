Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share







Friday 04.17.2020

Michigan And Wisconsin Black Voters Prefer Stacey Abrams And Elizabeth Warren As VP Over Favorite Kamala Harris

Black voters in Michigan and Wisconsin picked Stacey Abrams as their favorite hypothetical running mate for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the overall candidate to beat, according to a poll commissioned in the two Midwestern swing states.

SoLo Funds Disrupts Payday Lending With Interest-Free Microloans For Struggling Americans

For families who live paycheck to paycheck, times have always been hard. The COVID-19 pandemic has made them even harder. It’s part of the reason co-founders Travis Holoway and Rodney Williams are relaunching their SoLo Funds peer-to-peer lending platform to help people weather the financial storm.

Funeral For Former NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson, 36, To Be Livestreamed Saturday

Family and friends will say goodbye to Tarvaris Jackson in groups of 10 tomorrow, April 18, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The former NFL quarterback died in a one-way car crash when his car struck a tree Sunday, April 12. He was 36.

Analysts Expect Gold To Hit $1800 An Ounce On COVID-19 Shock To Global Economy

A powerful gold price rally has analysts expecting the yellow metal to reach $1,800 an ounce amid concern that the coronavirus pandemic will have a profound effect on the global economy.

Alcohol May Raise Risk Of Coronavirus, Weakens Body’s Immune System: WHO

Governments should consider restricting access to alcohol during pandemic lockdowns, according to the World Health Organization.