Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Thursday 04.16.2020

Jay-Z-backed Robinhood Stock Brokerage Raising Capital At $8 Billion Valuation

Robinhood Markets Inc. – the online stock brokerage company backed by investors like billionaire artist and mogul Jay-Z – is nearing $8 billion in fundraising capital. However, this figure is a “pre-money valuation.”

McDonald’s China Apologizes For Banning Black People From A Store

A McDonald’s restaurant in Guangzhou, posted a notice on its front doors that due to concerns over COVID-19, Black people were not allowed in. The note, of course, made the rounds on social media, enraging people across the globe.

36-Year-Old Mother Of Twins Dies Of Coronavirus, Got Sick After Trip To Grocery Store To Buy Food

Brent Green, a 36-year-old mother of 12-year-old twin boys, worked for a successful metro Atlanta company. She was hardworking and responsible — a healthy woman who had no underlying conditions. She died of coronavirus on April 3, just weeks after being diagnosed with the virus.

Big Businesses Burglarize $350B Paycheck Protection Program, Funds Run Out

The Small Business Administration said on Thursday it has run out of money for businesses seeking loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), created to cover expenses during the crisis.

5 Takeaways From Joe Biden’s New Student Debt Forgiveness Program

Former U.S. Vice President and presume Joe Biden has released a public statement about a student debt forgiveness proposal that goes farther than his previous ones.





