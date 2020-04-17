Funeral For Former NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson, 36, To Be Livestreamed Saturday

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

52 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Due to COVID-19 restrictions Jackson’s family will mourn in groups of 10

Family and friends will say goodbye to Tarvaris Jackson in groups of 10 tomorrow, April 18, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Here Jackson is pictured during warmups before an NFL football game that pit the Seahawks against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Family and friends will say goodbye to Tarvaris Jackson in groups of 10 tomorrow, April 18, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The former NFL quarterback died in a one-way car crash when his car struck a tree Sunday, April 12. He was 36.

E.G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. is handling the arrangements, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. Jackson’s funeral will be held at Montgomery’s True Divine Baptist Church. The service will be livestreamed on the website and social media pages, reported TMZ. It begins at 1 p.m.

A second-round draft pick from Alabama State in 2006, Jackson played 10 NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and most famously served as backup QB to Russell Wilson for the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson paid tribute to Jackson on Twitter, calling him “TJack” affectionately.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Jackson was an instrumental part of the Seahawks’ winning Super Bowl team in 2014 and was the only backup quarterback to play in a Super Bowl in the last 20 years, according to NFL analyst Warren Sharp.

“When remembering Tarvaris Jackson today please remember him as “former Super Bowl Champion Tarvaris Jackson” and know he actually played in Super Bowl XLVIII (the only backup QB to actually play in a Super Bowl in the last 20 years) thank you and RIP,” Sharp tweeted.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

Former Seahawks teammate B.J. Daniels also tweeted his devastation over Jackson’s death, according to the Bleacher Report.

“Tarvaris Jackson was my mentor! He played the game with dignity and taught me how to use my MIND to manipulate the defense,” Daniels, wrote. “When my family couldn’t make it to Seattle for holidays, it was TJACK who invited me to his house to celebrate with his family!”

The Seahawks also released a statement about Jackson’s importance to their organization.

The Seahawks are stunned and heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of legend Tarvaris Jackson.



T-Jack earned the respect of the organization and teammates with his competitiveness, toughness and professionalism. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/4YApkKaVnh — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 13, 2020

The veteran NFL player “threw for 7,263 yards and 39 touchdowns with 35 interceptions,” according to the Bleacher Report.

He retired from the NFL in 2015 and went on to work as a quality control and quarterbacks coach at his alma mater. He was working as a quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife, Lakitta Jackson and their three children: Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson. Fans remembered him as a kind guy.

I saw him this past season at Jackson State when they played. Bro was so nice. Always! I have great memories of him. — Justin Aaron (@JustinAaronUH91) April 13, 2020