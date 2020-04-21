FBI Warns Companies of Employees Faking Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

According to a report from the FBI, some employees are furnishing their employers with fake positive COVID-19 test results to reap certain benefits. Image: Unsplash

While countless Americans are authentically struggling to grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 coronavirus, new data shows there are some who are on a “coronavirus come up.” According to a report from the FBI’s Office of Private Sector, some employees are furnishing their employers with fake positive COVID-19 test results to reap certain benefits, reported CNN.

Released Monday, the bureau’s report said some Americans are committing fraud by providing fake doctor notes and documentation.

The report referred to a March incident in which an employee gave fake medical documentation to the “critical manufacturing company” where they worked that led to over $175,000 in lost productivity, CNN reported.

“In response, the company shut down the affected manufacturing facility to disinfect the location, ceasing production and halting delivery of necessary materials to the plant,” the FBI report said according to CNN. “The company notified all employees at the facility, including four workers who had close contact with the reportedly infected employee and were required to self-quarantine.”

The company also noted one of the fraudulent employee’s coworkers incurred financial loss after renting a space to be separate from their family and avoid putting them at risk.

The FBI recommends companies verify the authenticity of medical documentation by contacting the listed provider, check to see if documentation looks photoshopped or edited and review legit documentation from other medical providers to compare.

The manufacturing company’s incident is one of several that have popped up across the globe including fake positive test notes from an 18-year-old McDonald’s employee in Canada and a South Carolina man who worked at a call center, according to CNN.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN “the FBI regularly shares this type of information that we assess as important, and we also respond to requests from our private sector partners for information on specific topics.”

