Mayor London Breed Warns: ‘Do Not Come To San Francisco On 4/20′ Amid COVID-19

San Francisco Mayor London Breed warns people against gathering in large groups to get high to celebrate the 4/20 counterculture holiday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Photo: Office of Mayor London Breed

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has made headlines more than once this week for being ahead of COVID-19 as she is successfully flattening the curve in the city. Now, days before thousands of people plan to celebrate the counterculture holiday, 4/20, Breed is warning people that there will be serious consequences for those who travel to San Francisco and go against the city’s mandate to shelter in place and gather in large groups to get high.

On Monday, Breed held a press briefing and KRON4 reported that she will not tolerate large gatherings on San Francisco’s Hippie Hill.

“Do not come to San Francisco on 420 to Robin Williams Meadows,” Breed said during the press conference. “We will not allow this unsanctioned event to occur this year.”

Every year, thousands of people travel to Golden Gate Park from all over but due to COVID-19 the organizers of the event cancelled the gathering. Despite their efforts, Breed is still concerned that people will find other places to gather.

The popular recreational area will be fenced off and patrolled by police officers who will be prepared to cite and arrest people who go against the order.

“We will be prepared if people start to show up to make sure that it doesn’t happen,” said Breed.

She went on to urge residents and possible visitors to stay home. “For your own health and safety, please do not come and please do not try to identify another location”

This time around, Breed encourages people to Netflix and chill. In a Tweet, she wrote, “Order food. Watch Netflix. Stay home and stay safe.”

Luckily enough for some residents, Breed declared medical marijuana dispensaries essential businesses and they are to remain open during the shelter in place.

This article was originally published in Black Enterprise. It is reposted here with permission.