Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Wednesday 04.15.2020

Ugandan Politician Bobi Wine Partners With Atlanta BlackStar To Airlift Mistreated Africans Out Of China

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine decided to take action when news broke that Africans in China have been left homeless after being evicted due to fears that they could spread the coronavirus.

Essence Festival Cancels For 2020 After New Orleans Mayor Recommends Broad Ban On Events

The Essence Festival of Culture announced it would cancel for 2020 after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recommended a broad ban on events that normally take place in the city for the rest of the year.

Democrat State Representative In Georgia Switches Sides, Endorses Trump Over Biden

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones has shocked his fellow Democrats by announcing his endorsement of Donald Trump for the 2020 elections, passing over the Democratic presidential candidate for the incumbent.

6 Times Barack Obama Betrayed Black America With His Words

America’s first Black president, Barack Obama, hasn’t always seemed to be a champion for Black America. There have been times when his words seemed partializing and, according to some Black voters, appeared to be a betrayal of their trust and hope in him.

Kanye West Says He’ll Vote For Trump

The “Jesus Is King” rapper said he’s voting to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump this November. And he isn’t worried about the toll it will take on his career.





