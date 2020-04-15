MAGA Congressman Suggests Saving American Economy Is More Important Than COVID-19 Body Bags

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

MAGA Congressman Rep. Trey Hollingsworth championed making money over decreasing mortality rates from the COVID-19 coronavirus. In this photo, President Donald Trump is greeted by Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., left, and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., second from right, as he arrives at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, to speak at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MAGA Congressman Rep. Trey Hollingsworth championed making money over decreasing mortality rates from the COVID-19 coronavirus Tuesday. During a radio interview with 93.1FM WIBC, the Indiana Republican said Americans dying from coronavirus was “the lesser of two evils” when compared to the economy tanking, The American Independent reported.

“The decision that needs to be made is to get Americans back to work, back to their jobs, back to their businesses, back to school, back to churches, that’s the decision that needs to be made. … that’s where they want to be when I talk to them every single day,” Hollingsworth told radio host Tony Katz.

“The heartbreaking stories I have heard over the last couple of weeks only have reinforced the fact that we do have a biological challenge in this problem. But the economic challenge is growing and much, much larger, that we face today because of the poor decisions, and frankly, the panic that has set in,” Hollingsworth continued.

When Katz told Hollingsworth he’d be criticized for defying public health experts advice on social distancing and putting Americans in harm’s way, Hollingsworth doubled down on his comments.

“There is no zero-harm choice here. Both of these decisions will lead to harm for individuals, whether that’s dramatic economic harm or whether that’s the loss of life,” Hollingsworth said. “But it is always the American government’s position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life of American lives, we have to always choose the latter.”

He pushed back on the assertion that “science should govern” the overall response to the coronavirus, adding lawmakers needed to “put on our big boy and big girl pants and say, This (loss of lives) is the lesser of these two evils.”

After his comments went viral and immense backlash poured in, Hollingsworth’s office released a statement to clarify his comments.

“It’s hyperbolic to say that the only choices before us are the two corner solutions: no economy or widespread casualties,” the statement said, according to the report. “We can use the best of biology and economics to enable as much of the economy to operate as possible while we work to minimize disease transmission.”

However, the damage had been done. Many people who weighed in believed he meant what he said.

So pro lifers are okay with thousands of Americans dying for the sake of the economy yet they're opposed to women terminating pregnancies because they can't afford a baby🤷🏿‍♀️

This means they're pro birth only! — 🎀 rehema 🎀 (@rehemaneema) April 15, 2020

I notice that none of these ppl saying stuff like this have volunteered to die or work in a COVID19 ward with no PPE. #TreyHollingsworth #Republicans #DeathCult — Moe (@Mollyright) April 15, 2020