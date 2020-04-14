Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Tuesday 04.14.2020

SparkCharge Secures $3.3M Seed Round To Manufacture Portable Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles

Joshua Aviv, CEO of SparkCharge, and his co-founders closed a $3.3 million seed round this month. They have now raised $5 million to develop portable charging stations for electric cars.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jacqueline Towns, Dies Of COVID-19

Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died after battling the coronavirus.

Black Doctor Arrested By Miami Police For Helping Homeless Get Tested For COVID-19

Dr. Armen Henderson, an internal medicine doctor at the University of Miami, was loading supplies to test and help the homeless in Miami during the coronavirus pandemic when the Miami police arrested him.

NYPD Janitor Who Worked Worked 17 Days Straight During Hurricane Sandy Dies From COVID-19

A 14-year veteran of the New York Police Department died of complications from COVID-19. Though Dennis Dickson wasn’t an officer, the 62-year-old was diligent in keeping the headquarters of New York’s finest clean. He was the NYPD’s first casualty.

Birthed By HBCU Students, This Organization Offers Important Lessons For Today’s Student Activists

April 15, 2020 marks 60 years since the founding of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, better known as SNCC. SNCC became one of the most important organizations to engage in grassroots organizing during the modern civil rights movement and radically transformed youth culture during the decade.





