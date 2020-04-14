NYPD Janitor Who Worked Worked 17 Days Straight During Hurricane Sandy Dies From COVID-19

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

NYPD Janitor Dennis Dickson, a 14-year veteran of the department, was the first NYPD casualty to die of complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: Facebook.

A 14-year veteran of the New York Police Department (NYPD) died of complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Though Dennis Dickson wasn’t an officer, the 62-year-old was diligent in keeping the headquarters of New York’s finest clean. He was the NYPD’s first casualty, according to Face2Face Africa.

“Today we lost one of our own: City Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson, who faithfully served with the NYPD since 2006, has passed away from complications related to the coronavirus,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote in the caption of a video he posted on Twitter. “Our deepest sympathies & all of our prayers go out to Dennis’ colleagues & family.#NeverForget”

Dermot recounted that Dickson worked 17 days straight during Hurricane Sandy. “Since the coronavirus has struck New York City, he’s been keeping the NYPD safe so our offices can keep you safe,” Dermot said in the video, reposted by BuzzFeed.

A native of Guyana, Dickson was remembered for his passionate commitment to doing his job well.

“Mr. Dickson was again on the front line cleaning and disinfecting 1 Police Plaza so that our personnel could be here safely, allowing them to continue to serve the people of the City Of New York,” said a statement by police officials.

Married with children, Dickson had a pre-existing heart condition, reported the New York Post.

His widow Debbie remembered her husband in a Facebook post to his page.

“This is how I want to remember my husband, never expect u would leave me this soon, u r and will always be my true love untill we meet again my baby love sign,” Debbie wrote.

Dennis Dickson, second from right, worked tirelessly during Hurricane Sandy and the coronavirus pandemic before he fell ill himself. Photo: NYPD.

A woman who identified herself as his aunt, Claudette Streete, also remembered Dickson in comments under Debbie’s Facebook.

“R.I.P. my dear nephew. I am trying to process your passing but not doing a good job of it,” Streete wrote. “My condolences to you Beryl, Brenda and other family members. To think I would not see Dennis in Guyana again is heart- wrenching. May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”