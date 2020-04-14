YouTube Traffic Is Way Up But Ad Rates, Pay Have Nosedived During Coronavirus Pandemic

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

60 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Despite a significant increase in YouTube traffic due to coronavirus, content creators say they are receiving less pay from their channels.

Despite a significant increase in YouTube Traffic, content creators say they are receiving less pay from their channels. In short, thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus, YouTube audiences are up, but ads are down, OneZero reported.

“Everyone is pausing their campaigns on YouTube,” Carlos Pacheco told OneZero. A former media buyer who is now a YouTube adviser said he works with 180 YouTube channels that cover a variety of topics.

His statement is underscored by data from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). It shows a quarter of brands have paused YouTube advertising and 46 percent more have cut their ad spending on the platform, according to the report.

Creators are reporting drops in income as high as 50 percent and some experts predict traditional broadcast channels will hold out better than YouTube OneZero reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

“I would expect the savvier brand advertising money to go towards trusted brands and higher quality video, including traditional TV,” Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next, told OneZero.

However, there is one silver lining. The spike in traffic is perceived by some YouTubers as an opportunity to attract new subscribers.

“Everyone is being a little careful and tightening their belts in terms of the production side of things, but using this opportunity to gain audiences,” Pacheco said. “Think about it this way — it’s the perfect environment, where many people who wouldn’t be online consumers now are, so the audience is growing exponentially.”

Still, those who depend solely on YouTube for income may be in the midst of another “adpocalypse,” said YouTuber and social media consultant Robert Blake.

“Anyone that makes money only off YouTube at the minute is in a very precarious place,” Blake said. ““Anyone that has all their eggs in one basket right now is getting hammered.”

25% of advertisers have paused their ad campaigns while 46% reduced budgets. 75% of advertisers expect this to be worse impact than the housing crisis.



Every business that relies on advertising is going to have the same story. More traffic, less money. https://t.co/5r98dxIWYF — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) April 13, 2020