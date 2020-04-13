Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Monday 04.13.2020

NOI Minister Abdul Hafeez Muhammad Of Harlem Mosque No. 7 Dead From COVID-19

A prominent and well-respected Nation of Islam minister in New York City has succumbed to COVID-19. Affectionately known as “The People’s Minister,” Student Minister Abdul Hafeez Muhammad of Harlem Mosque #7 passed away on April 10 at age 56.

Babyface Tested Positive For COVID-19, Family Members Also Infected

Hitmaking singer, producer, and songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has announced that he and his family tested positive — and have since recovered — from the coronavirus.

Black Man Forcefully Thrown Off Bus By Philly Police For Not Wearing COVID-19 Mask

The Philadelphia Police Department has been asked to explain a video that went viral of a Black man being forcibly removed from a public bus because he had no mask or face covering.

CDC To Issue Specific Guidance To Black Communities Disproportionately Suffering From Coronavirus

With the coronavirus disproportionately ravaging Black communities, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said they would be working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to give specific guidance to the nation’s Black communities.

Iyanna Mayweather Could Face 99 Years In Prison For Stabbing At NBA Youngboy’s House

Iyanna Mayweather, the 19-year-old daughter of boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, could be facing 99 years behind bars for a stabbing incident at her rumored boyfriend NBA Youngboy’s house earlier this month.





