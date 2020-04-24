White Supremacists Urging Members To Spread Coronavirus To African Americans, Jews, Cops: FBI

Written by Ann Brown

White supremacists are encouraging their members to spread coronavirus to African Americans, Jews and law enforcement, according to the FBI. Photo: Darrell Flinn, a member of the Knights of the White Kamellia, speaks during a Ku Klux Klan rally June 27, 1998, in Jasper, Texas. The KKK held a rally to denounce the dragging death of James Byrd Jr., who was beaten and fatally dragged behind a pickup truck down a rural road. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

African Americans have been hit hardest by the coronavirus, contracting and dying of the virus at disproportionate rates. Now the FBI reports that white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other extremist groups are encouraging followers infected with the coronavirus to spread the deadly disease to Black people, Jews and members of law enforcement.

ABC News recently obtained an alert sent by the FBI’s New York office that warned that “members of extremist groups are encouraging one another to spread the virus, if contracted, through bodily fluids and personal interactions.”

The alert, which was sent to local police departments, said that extremist groups were directing members to use spray bottles to spread infectious fluids, People reported.

The groups also advised members to leave “saliva on door handles” at FBI offices throughout the country, spit on elevator buttons and spread the virus in “nonwhite neighborhoods,” the brief states according to MSNBC.

“White Racially Motivated Violent Extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an ‘OBLIGATION’ to spread it should any of them contract the virus,” the FBI brief said.

The discussions between extremist groups took place on a Telegram app channel that focused on “siege culture,” EUR Web reported.

The FBI declined to comment on the alert but issued a statement saying, “FBI field offices routinely share information with their local law enforcement partners to assist in protecting the communities they serve. These products are intended to be informative in nature, and as such, they contain appropriate caveats to describe the confidence in the sourcing of information and the likelihood of the assessment. Additionally, when written at a local level, these products will note that the perspective offered may be limited to the field office’s area of responsibility.”