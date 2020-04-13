Apple, Google Partner On Contact-Tracing Technology

Tech giants Apple and Google are partnering to produce contact-tracing technology that is expected to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Rasheed Kemy on Unsplash

Apple and Google have partnered to use their technology to help the U.S. government fight the coronavirus pandemic by improving contact-tracing efforts and helping public health officials to track the spread of COVID-19.

While the technology could help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the new tool also brings to the fore a host of privacy and security concerns that have bedeviled the two tech giants for some time.

Apple and Google said in a joint statement that they will launch a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces and operating system-level technology to assist with contact tracing.

Public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain the COVID-19 spread.

The contact-tracing tool Apple and Google want to create would have your smartphone log via Bluetooth when you’ve come into close contact with other people.

Bluetooth contact tracing uses a relative signal strength indicator to detect when one device is near another, and for how long.

Phones will collect unique identifiers from other phones near them throughout the day and vice versa. They will also download unique identifiers for those newly testing positive for COVID-19.

If there is a match, the phone user receives a locally relevant alert—monitor for symptoms, get tested, self-isolate—without breaching their privacy, according to Forbes.

Apple/Google partner on automatic, anonymised bluetooth-based contact tracing. Very clever. pic.twitter.com/3aruVkov8x — Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) April 10, 2020

Contact tracing can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. We’re working with @sundarpichai & @Google to help health officials harness Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency & consent. https://t.co/94XlbmaGZV — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 10, 2020