Iyanna Mayweather Could Face 99 Years In Prison For Stabbing At NBA Youngboy’s House

Written by Ann Brown

Iyanna Mayweather, daughter of boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, could face 99 years in prison for a stabbing at NBA Youngboy’s house. Photo: WBC lightweight champion Floyd Mayweather kisses his daughter, Iyanna, 2, before a workout at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2002. Mayweather will take on Jose Luis Castillo of Mexico for the WBC lightweight title Saturday at the Mandaly Bay Resort & Casino. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Iyanna Mayweather, the 19-year-old daughter of boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, could be facing 99 years behind bars for a stabbing incident at her rumored boyfriend NBA Youngboy’s house earlier this month.

Mayweather was arrested on April 4 for allegedly stabbing a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs at Youngboy’s Houston home. Jacobs shares a child with the rapper.

According to the police report, the incident began around 1:30 a.m. when Mayweather arrived at Youngboy’s house and demanded that Jacobs leave. When Jacobs refused, she and Mayweather got into a physical altercation which moved to the kitchen. That’s where Mayweather reportedly stabbed Jacobs twice in the bicep with two different kitchen knives.

Jacobs was taken to the hospital to treat her wounds, BET reported.

“It’s not clear what the confrontation was about and Iyanna maintains she had never met Jacobs before,” BET reported. “But the two women have both been involved romantically with Youngboy. Jacobs is the mother of his child, and Iyanna was in a relationship with the rapper last year. Youngboy rapped about their breakup in his track ‘Dirty Iyanna’ last December.”

Mayweather could be in serious legal trouble. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony that can carry a $10,000 fine or up to 99 years in prison if convicted, The Blast reported. Since Mayweather doesn’t appear to have a criminal history, she most likely will not receive the maximum sentence if found guilty.

According to Bossip, Mayweather is being represented by famed defense attorney Kurt Schaffer, who has worked for celebrities Slim Thug, Pimp C, and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince. Schaffer confirmed to Bossip that Mayweather will plead “not guilty” to the charges. She is due back in court in August.

“Iyanna is doing fine although she remains shaken by this unfortunate incident,” Schaffer told Bossip.

Jacobs is speaking about the incident on social media. “No I’m not ok Im really fucked up in the head. I hate to say it. Can y’all just leave me alone,” she wrote in her Instagram stories. “I never wanted this attention or watever y’all call it. Ps y’all want be seeing me. I’m kinda glad I don’t have a phone.”

Jacobs’ page is now private.

Meanwhile, Mayweather hasn’t shied away from social media either. Currently out on a $30,000 bond, she appeared on an Instagram Live by Youngblood.

She “made an appearance in a social media video posted by Youngboy, which he made in response to comments directed at him by Kodak Black,” BET reported.

Youngboy and Kodak have been going after each other on social media in a long-running beef between the two.

Others went to Twitter to talk about the incident. One person tweeted: “My daddy use to tell me. ‘A wrong man can be the downfall of a woman— chose wisely’ This is just so unfortunate. She had everything in life & still chose this?!”

Mayweather is due back in court in August 2020.

