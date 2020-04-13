Bria Sullivan On Helping Nontechnical Founders Find Software Developers

Written by Kwame Som-Pimpong

Google engineer Bria Sullivan joins Jamarlin Martin on the GHOGH podcast to discuss her work helping nontechnical founders find software developers. Google engineer Bria Sullivan Photo: Anita Sanikop/Moguldom

Bria Sullivan joins Jamarlin Martin on the GHOGH podcast to discuss her work helping nontechnical founders to find software developers and developers to secure strong positions. During the day, Bria is a software engineer at Google working on the technology giant’s Google Docs product. Outside of her day job, Bria serves as a tech advisor at the Neighborhood Start Fund, where she helps startups turn their ideas into products. She also runs B-Tech Consulting Group, offering a range of consulting services in the tech space.

Bria is doing important work ensuring Black people navigate the world of technology effectively, so let’s dive into the keys she shares with Jamarlin.

Be part of your product

Bria points out that a lot of nontechnical founders she works with wind up wasting a lot of money because they’re not as involved with the development of their product as they need to be. They hire developers to build a site or application but don’t know enough to be specific about the requirements they’re looking for. As a result, these founders end up having to throw away work on which they spent a lot of money.

Does this resonate with you? Here are some resources to help ensure you don’t find yourself stuck with a bunch of useless development work:

Tech Stack’d

How to Hire a Software Developer

How to Hire the Best Web Developers: What to Look for and Where to Find Them

Build community to break into tech

If you’re looking to break into the world of technology, Bria advises that you find a community to plug into in your city: “Find communities where you can find help or at least talk about it because I think everyone has knowledge and I think most people are willing to share it…I think that forming these communities is going to help spark that.”

Are you looking to plug into the tech community in your city? Here are some resources to get you started.

Blacks in Technology Slack Channel

The Plug Database of Black-Owned Coworking Spaces (requires membership)

Navigating the world of technology can feel like you’re dealing with a black box, whether you’re trying to hire someone to do some development work for you, or trying to find a full-time job in tech. Bria’s advice for founders to be present with their product and for job-seekers to find community will help you make progress towards your goals. Let’s GHOGH!

Kwame Som-Pimpong writes on business, technology, policy, and their intersections with black people. He earned a BA in Political Science from Davidson College and Master of Public Administration from the University of Georgia.﻿ He can be reached at kwame.som.pimpong@gmail.com.

