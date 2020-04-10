Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Friday 04.10.2020

Instagram Battles Are Blowing Up And Keeping Black America Entertained During COVID-19 Crisis

Lots of people are bored in the house. Self-isolating has them going online looking for distractions, and one place they are turning to is Instagram, where hip-hop and R&B stars are organizing live battles. People are viewing the battles in record numbers.

OneUnited Bank President Teri Williams Gives Advice On Surviving Financially During COVID-19

The world is on pause. For many people, their income has paused with it. A record 17 million Americans and counting have applied for unemployment, with last week’s high being a record 6.6. million. Some people have no idea how they are going to survive if the COVID-19 coronavirus is not contained soon.

Black People & Cryptocurrency Is On A Mission To Launch An Accelerator For Black-Led Blockchain Startups

With a background in print journalism and education, Deidra McIntyre co-founded and launched Black People & Cryptocurrency in an attempt to help educate the Black community online. Black People & Cryptocurrency holds online discussions on how to invest and mine cryptocurrency with an emphasis on African and African diaspora trends and interests.

Former AOL CEO Armstrong Predicts Ad Slump Will Be Worse Than in 2008

A veteran digital advertising executive has predicted that the coronavirus pandemic will devastate ad spending this year more severely than the 2008 financial crisis or the recession following 9/11.

2-Mile Asteroid Will Pass Close To Earth On April 29, NASA Confirms. A Hit Could End Human Civilization

A two-mile-wide asteroid moving at almost 20,000 miles per hour will pass close to Earth on April 29. It could be potentially hazardous to human civilization if by a small chance it changes course and hits Earth.





