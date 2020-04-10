WHO Official: We May Have To Enter Homes And Remove Family Members By Force
This is not a test. Dr. Michael Ryan – Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program – said authorities may soon begin search and seizures of family members in effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
“In most parts of the world, due to lockdown, most of the transmission that’s actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household at family level. In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units,” Ryan said. “Now we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner.”
Ryan’s comments were criticized by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson who said during his report on the matter, “just so you know we’re coming to your house, seizing your children and quote ‘isolating them in a safe and dignified manner.’”
The remarks caused worldwide panic, according to Republic World, India’s most watched news channel. The outlet said it believes Ryan’s comments were “misinterpreted.”
Twitter exploded with users decrying Ryan’s statements.