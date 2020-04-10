WHO Official: We May Have To Enter Homes And Remove Family Members By Force

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

60 SHARES Share Tweet Share

WHO official Dr. Michael Ryan said authorities may soon enter homes and remove family members in effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Photo by Breno Assis on Unsplash.

This is not a test. Dr. Michael Ryan – Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program – said authorities may soon begin search and seizures of family members in effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

“In most parts of the world, due to lockdown, most of the transmission that’s actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household at family level. In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units,” Ryan said. “Now we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner.”

Ryan’s comments were criticized by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson who said during his report on the matter, “just so you know we’re coming to your house, seizing your children and quote ‘isolating them in a safe and dignified manner.’”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

The remarks caused worldwide panic, according to Republic World, India’s most watched news channel. The outlet said it believes Ryan’s comments were “misinterpreted.”

Twitter exploded with users decrying Ryan’s statements.

Ahhhh the full context is not any better.



They want to track and isolate people.https://t.co/nptZAKQZMz pic.twitter.com/a2VMos0V0S — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 7, 2020

Before you get emotional at the News channel and the bastard that is talking I want you to listen to the message. Dr. Michael Ryan is the Executive Director of the World Health Organizations Health Emergencies… https://t.co/AMRx77GfpC — Blacker The Berry (@theberrygang1) April 7, 2020