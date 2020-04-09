Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Diamond And Silk Are In Twitter Jail For Breaking Coronavirus Misinformation Rule

The controversial online pair, whose legal names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, claimed in a tweet that by staying inside, people will get sicker during the pandemic. This contradicts public health experts who have called for Americans to self-isolate.

Tulsa’s Former Black Wall Street to Be Modernized With Grant

Nearly 100 years after racists burned Tulsa’s renowned Greenwood District to the ground – and murdered hundreds of its residents – advocates of the historic neighborhood commonly known as Black Wall Street have received funding to restore it.

Dr. Fauci On High COVID-19 Body Count: Shining A Bright Light On Weaknesses And Disparities In Our Society

On Tuesday, April 7, Dr. Anthony Fauci voiced to the what Black Americans have known since their ancestors were forced to its shores – America isn’t fair.

Could A Desperate Federal Reserve Start Buying Stocks To Artificially Prop Up Market?

A desperate U.S. Federal Reserve has unleashed, “a bazooka of measures” to calm the markets in recent weeks, but it could go even further and start buying equities in an effort to artificially prop up the market.

Leaked Documents: U.S. Military Knew Something Like COVID-19 Was Coming

The U.S. military knew years ago that a coronavirus outbreak was coming and even warned the White House about a shortage of ventilators, face masks, and hospital beds in 2017 but their advice was not heeded.