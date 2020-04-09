Video: The Coronavirus Pandemic Lays Bare A Host Of Cyber Issues

This video shows how the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare a host of cyber issues and society’s dependence – good and bad – on the digital world. Image: Mark Moz/Flickr

Anurag Papolu, The Conversation

This video is based on an article by Laura DeNardis, Professor of Communication Studies, and Jennifer Daskal, Professor of Law and Faculty Director, Technology, Law & Security Program at American University.

As more and more U.S. schools and businesses shutter their doors, the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic is helping to expose society’s dependence – good and bad – on the digital world. As vast segments of society are temporarily forced into isolation to achieve social distancing, the internet is their window into the world.

The pandemic also lays bare the many vulnerabilities created by society’s dependence on the internet. These include the dangerous consequences of censorship, the constantly morphing spread of disinformation, supply chain vulnerabilities and the risks of weak cybersecurity.

