Diamond And Silk Are In Twitter Jail For Breaking Coronavirus Misinformation Rule

Written by Ann Brown

Controversial social media duo and ardent Trump supporters Diamond and Silk went to Twitter jail for breaking coronavirus misinformation rules. Photo: Lynnette Hardaway, left, and Rochelle Richardson a.k.a. Diamond and Silk arrive at the L.A. Premiere of “Death of a Nation” at the Regal Cinemas at L.A. Live, July 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Social media duo and ardent Trump supporters Diamond and Silk had their Twitter account temporarily blocked for a tweet that violated the company’s rules against coronavirus misinformation, a Twitter spokesperson told Politico.

The controversial online pair, whose legal names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, claimed in a tweet that by staying inside, people will get sicker during the pandemic. This contradicts public health experts who have called for Americans to self-isolate.

“The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!” the pair tweeted.

Their Twitter account with 1.4 million followers was frozen. Then, soon after, their account appeared to be unlocked, indicating that the violating tweet had been deleted. A public message appeared over their post, “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.”

Twitter has been going after accounts that spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. It recently blocked controversial former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke for encouraging his followers to “take to the streets” and to not stay inside during the pandemic.

Diamond and Silk have repeatedly accused Twitter and other social media platforms of suppressing their content online.

“The tweet is in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told Mediaite. “The account will be locked until the account owner removes the tweet.”

But almost immediately, Diamond and Silk started back with their bizarre tweets, claiming that top White House coronavirus task force medical experts Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx may be trying to “make Black people the Guinea pigs for their vaccines experiments.”

“This reminds us of the Tuskegee experiment all over again!” they tweeted after their account was restored, Salon reported.

Since 2018, Fox News Media has been paying Diamond and Silk to license the weekly videos of their show, “Diamond and Silk.” And like on their Twitter account, the two have been pushing coronavirus conspiracies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

