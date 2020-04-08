Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Los Angeles African Americans Have Higher Coronavirus Death Rate

Black people in Los Angeles are more likely to contract coronavirus and die than their white peers, according to recently released data.

Supreme Court Declines To Hear Case Of Former Black Panthers Leader H. Rap Brown

The Supreme Court is declining to take the case of former Black Panthers leader H. Rap Brown, in prison on charges of killing a Georgia sheriff’s deputy in 2000 and considered by many to be a political prisoner.

SBA Director Attacks Big Banks: They Don’t Care About Small Businesses After Getting 2008 Bailout Money

A Small Business Administration official criticized some big banks for taking bailout money in 2008, only to resist helping small businesses during the coronavirus crisis despite the fact that loans have been federally subsidized and are desperately needed, Washington Post reported.

86-Year-Old Louisiana Woman, 3 Sons Die After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Family Says

The coronavirus has devastated an entire family in Louisiana. An 86-year-old woman and her three sons tested positive for COVID-19 and have since died.

Bernie Sanders Waves The White Flag And Finally Drops Out

Bernie Sanders, once a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, announced on Wednesday that he is dropping out.