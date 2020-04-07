Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Quotes From Economists On When The U.S. Economy Will Open: ‘Not Until There is a Vaccine,’ Way Off From That

The real damage of the coronavirus crisis has just started to emerge in the economy, and economists are urging the U.S. to brace for a prolonged period of pain, not a fast recovery.

Earl Graves Sr., Founder Of Black Enterprise, Dies At 85 After Long Battle With Alzheimer’s

Black America has lost another of its founding fathers. Earl Graves Sr. – the visionary who created Black Enterprise (BE) – died Monday night, April 6 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 85.

Coronavirus: NBA Wants Players To Take 50 Percent Pay Cut, Union Counters With 25 Percent

The NBA and its players are in negotiations. And no, it’s not for a salary increase but for a pay cut. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all NBA games have been suspended, meaning there is no money coming in from games for the organization. Up until now, the players have been collecting their normal salaries, but feeling the pinch, the NBA wants them to take a reduction in pay.

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen Says Congress Needs To Consider Giving Fed The Right To Buy Stocks Directly

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on Wall Street and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said she may have a solution. Yellen has suggested that although the Federal Reserve doesn’t need to buy equities now, Congress might want to reconsider letting it own assets.

Chase Customers Go After Bank For ‘Fyre Festival-Like’ SBA Paycheck Protection Program Rollout

As the U.S. economy reels from the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, small businesses have taken a major hit. So, the U.S. Treasury Department’s swift rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) included in the historic $2 trillion stimulus bill should be good news, right? Wrong. Some have likened the program’s rollout to the fraudulent Fyre Festival, ThinkAdvisor reported.