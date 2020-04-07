Chase Customers Go After Bank For ‘Fyre Festival-Like’ SBA Paycheck Protection Program Rollout

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Some financial advisors have likened the U.S. Treasury Department’s rollout of the Small Business Association’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to the failed Fyre Festival. Photo: Olivia Bannock/Twitter

As the U.S. economy reels from the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, small businesses have taken a major hit. So, the U.S. Treasury Department’s swift rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) included in the historic $2 trillion stimulus bill should be good news, right? Wrong. Some have likened the program’s rollout to the fraudulent Fyre Festival, ThinkAdvisor reported.

According to a fact sheet from the U.S. Treasury, “The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. All loan terms will be the same for everyone.”

It is a fulfillment of the department’s promise to help small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the crisis. However, for many small business owners, obtaining the funds hasn’t been that simple.

Big banks are at the center of the controversy as small business owners blast them for unnecessary roadblocks they are experiencing while trying to get loans.

Chase’s system returned a variety of errors for users attempting to apply, leaving business owners frustrated with the system. Some users even mentioned a potential Class Action lawsuit.

Chase PPP loan application is so behind. Here is what they say: pic.twitter.com/Blzr2Ne3iq — AccruLLC (@AccruLLC) April 6, 2020

Let me know about any lawsuits… I'm down to join if we don't get funding… FYI, still haven't received a call back from chase. fucking bizarre — Bruce (@JtheBruce) April 3, 2020

I'm ready to join a class action suit already! — Kimla O'Connor (@kimlaoconnor) April 3, 2020

Bank Of America (BOfA) is also in the hot seat as it initially rejected applicants who didn’t have existing credit account (meaning those who owe them money).

So, @BankofAmerica, @BofA_Help, I have been a customer since I was 18 years old, hold all my personal and business accts with you, am a "preferred rewards PLATINUM" client with you. But you REFUSE to allow me to apply for PPP? Because I didn't previously have a loan with you???!! pic.twitter.com/l6n06sy71i — Dr. Theresa Marko, DPT, OCS (@TheresaMarkoPT) April 3, 2020

Wells Fargo hadn’t even begun accepting applications until Monday and then said they’d reached their $10 billion limit.

It's far worse. On Friday, Wells Fargo stated that they needed more direction and were unable to offer the PPP loan at that time. Miraculously, by Sunday…they had serviced all the businesses that they were able to…and now the money is all gone!! Please investigate!! — LegalActionWorkshop (@FlatFeeAttorney) April 6, 2020

@wellsfargo; You are not communicating with your small business clients as to when and how to apply for the #PPP . Come on, this is critical to your customers. What is going and when can we apply??? — just another joe (@MikePred) April 3, 2020

Business owners blasted the banks for their inefficient handling of the PPP, with many saying the banks will be to blame if they lose their businesses and have to fire their employees.

Just waiting around to see what #wellsfargo does with the future of our family’s 41-year-old business. Filed a request for a PPP loan before they slammed the door shut, but Monday’s done and no communication whatsoever. — Pete Stidman (@Stidmania) April 7, 2020

@andrewrsorkin are you investigating the banks behavior in PPP loans? Chase hasn’t given us access and they’re making decisions on behalf of govt restricting our funding. Banks were bailed out now it’s our bail out. they’re reducing our chances and funding! — Carl Riley (@RGICollective) April 7, 2020

5th day since we showed EOI in PPP and nations top bank @Chase has yet to respond! — Shahzad Latif (@shahzadlatif) April 7, 2020

Bill Sweet, chief financial officer (CFO) of Ritholtz Wealth Management, the SBA’s rollout of PPP to the fraudulent Fyre Festival, in which organizers for a widely publicized music event accepted people’s money, but never produced it, leading to several lawsuits.

“PPP roll-out is basically the small business Fyre Festival – BOA automatically rejecting applicants who don’t have an existing credit card, Chase website returning null data,” Sweet tweeted.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio blasted BofA for denying small businesses without existing lines of credit.

“@BankofAmerica got bailed out with $45 billion of your tax money But now just heard from #smallbusiness with a BOA account & a 400k line of credit they paid off BOA denied #PPP loan because they don’t have a credit account A ridiculous requirement that isn’t anywhere in law,” Rubio wrote.

Bank of America is NOW requiring businesses to have their 2019 tax returns filed in order to qualify for a PPP loan. Continuing to move the goalpost every day. Please do something. @stevenmnuchin1 @realDonaldTrump @marcorubio #PPPloan @BankofAmerica @BofA_News @USTreasury — Karen DiJoseph (@KarenDiJoseph) April 7, 2020

While BofA loosened some PPP restrictions this week, PPP is still having major issues and small business owners are worried the program will run out of money before they can apply for loans.

In response to the unprecedented demand, lawmakers are attempting to make amends. On Tuesday, Rubio tweeted Congress is “already discussing how to add more funding.

His sentiment was underscored by a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the U.S. Treasury Department is expected to request $200 billion more for the program.

Small business owners either aren’t buying it or said it is too little, too late.

Lets be real. There will be no loan programs thru banks to regular SBOs. They already gave the money away. They'll simply say "worked great" meanwhile you will never find a small biz that got one. — Stacie (@broadeyeview) April 7, 2020

I was told I am a micro-business, not a small business. What’s the difference? Difference is I’m not eligible for any loans, but after a month of no business, we are done for unless landlords, power companies, phone companies, ISPs, water departments, etc., decide it’s all free. — Kai Robert Moser (@MoserRobertKai) April 7, 2020