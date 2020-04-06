Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Monday 04.06.2020

Detroit Bus Driver Dies Of COVID-19 After Complaining Of Passenger Coughing On Him. Now Riders Have To Board In The Back

Two weeks ago, a Detroit bus driver went live on Facebook to complain about a passenger on his bus who was coughing without covering her mouth. The bus driver, Jason Hargrove, has since died from COVID-19.

Remembering Iconic Soul Legend And Songwriter Bill Withers

Iconic soul singer and songwriter Bill Withers – whose signature voice was behind timeless hits like “Lean On Me,” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” – died March 30 from heart complications. He was 81.

Divorces Spike In China After Couples Spend Too Much Time Together During Coronavirus Quarantine

Divorces have spiked in China as the world’s most populous country emerges from a coronavirus lockdown that forced couples to stay in their homes together for weeks to prevent the virus from spreading.

70 Percent Of COVID-19 Deaths Are Black In Chicago

As the number of deaths from COVID-19 rises across the country, Chicago’s Black residents are dying at disproportionately high rates.

French Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccines Should Be Tested On Poor Africans

There is outrage all across Africa after two well-respected French doctors went on a live TV show and suggested that coronavirus vaccines be tested on poor Africans.