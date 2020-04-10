2-Mile Asteroid Will Pass Close To Earth On April 29, NASA Confirms. A Hit Could End Human Civilization

77 SHARES Share Tweet Share

A two-mile asteroid will pass close to Earth on April 29, NASA confirms. An asteroid of that size hitting Earth could end human civilization. The six red dots in this composite picture indicate the location of the first new near-Earth asteroid, called 2013 YP139, as seen by NASA NEOWISE. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

A two-mile-wide asteroid moving at almost 20,000 miles per hour will pass close to Earth on April 29 and could be potentially hazardous to human civilization if by a small chance it changes course and hits Earth, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The asteroid called 52768 (1998 OR2), which is “large enough to cause global effects”, was found in observations made with the Near-Earth Asteroid Tracking system, managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The hefty space rock has an estimated diameter of 1.1 to 2.5 miles, or about the width of Manhattan Island.

While an asteroid that size could wreak havoc if it crashed into Earth — prompting some alarmist and misinformed media reports — this asteroid poses no threat.

It’s the largest asteroid expected to zip by Earth within the next two months, but it’s not the largest ever, according to CNN.

Scientists estimate that on April 29 the asteroid will swoop about 3.9 million miles from Earth, according to a database maintained by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

An asteroid qualifies as “potentially hazardous” if its orbit ever intersects Earth’s orbit at a distance less than 4.6 million miles, according to NASA. That’s the average distance between Earth and the sun, but this does not mean it puts Earth in danger.

An astroid dubbed the ‘God of Chaos’ will come dangerously close to earth in about 10 years, NASA scientists said. https://t.co/WWjmCZuaUy — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 19, 2019

An enormous asteroid will fly by Earth around late April.



It isn’t really a threat because it isn’t close enough



But according to how 2020 is going, I wouldn’t be shocked if the astroid passed by us & then made a U turn and hit us lmao — Moe Othman (@MrMoeOthman) March 31, 2020