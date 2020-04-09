Leaked Documents: U.S. Military Knew Something Like COVID-19 Was Coming

Leaked documents have revealed that the U.S. military knew that a respiratory pandemic like COVID-19 was coming and would devastate the U.S. health system. The National Guard stands in formation at the Jacob Javits Center, March 23, 2020, in New York. Image: AP Photo/John Minchillo

The U.S. military knew years ago that a coronavirus outbreak was coming and even warned the White House about a shortage of ventilators, face masks, and hospital beds in 2017 but their advice was not heeded, according to an exclusive report by The Nation.

A more recent study in September 2019 published by White House economists painted a similar picture, predicting a potential pandemic that could kill more than half a million Americans and devastate the economy.

The White House economists warned that something like the COVID-19 pandemic was coming but the alert went unheeded inside the Trump administration.

The 2017 military plan detailed that there was a high likelihood of “a novel respiratory disease” just like COVID-19 that would devastate the American and global health system.

“The most likely and significant threat is a novel respiratory disease, particularly a novel influenza disease,” the military plan said, adding that “Coronavirus infections [are] common around the world.”

In addition to anticipating the coronavirus pandemic, the military plan predicted with uncanny accuracy many of the medical supply shortages that are now being experienced.

The military plan also correctly anticipates “insufficient hospital beds.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that the COVID-19 epidemic was “unforeseen” and “came out of nowhere”.

The U.S. has, since 9/11, been funding a massive new biodefense research effort, spending up to $10 billion on projects related to biological weapons such as anthrax, according to a 2003 CIA report called the “Darker Bioweapons Future.”

