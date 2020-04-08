Black People Represent 40 Percent Of COVID-19 Deaths In Michigan. What Does That Mean?

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

60 SHARES Share Tweet Share

In Michigan, Black people make up 40 percent of COVID-19 coronavirus deaths, manifesting experts’ predictions the group would be hit the hardest. In this photo, a woman wearing a face mask walks at the Yaba Mainland hospital where an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on Tuesday from Milan on a business trip, the first case of the COVID-19 virus is being treated in Lagos Nigeria Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Nigeria’s health authorities have reported the country’s first case of a new coronavirus in Lagos, the first confirmed appearance of the disease in sub-Saharan.

Experts predictions that America’s Black communities would be hit hardest by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic have come true. Cities across the country with large Black populations have reported a high number of cases and deaths. In Michigan, Black people make up 40 percent of the deaths, reported Michigan Radio.

The statistic is especially alarming since Black people only make up 12 percent of the state’s population.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the numbers April 4, highlighting how the lasting inequality Black people have faced in all sectors since their ancestors were stolen from Africa still manifests itself today.

“No one should be surprised that the classic social inequalities that characterize life in the United States, certainly life in Michigan, would be showing up right now,” said Jon Zelner, a social epidemiologist at the University of Michigan.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

He cited Black Americans history of being marginalized when it comes to healthcare and quality jobs – as well as their abundance of pre-existing health conditions stemming from socioeconomic disparities like poverty – as reasons the group once again finds itself being ravaged by COVID-19.

He added the high rate of infections among Black Americans could lead to further stigmas and exacerbate the problem.

“I think there’s this real risk of stigmatizing people who get infected and it might get worse as we go along,” Zelner said.

Detroit, which has an abundance of Black residents, has the highest number of the state’s cases. Jonathan Stillo, who works as an assistant professor at Wayne State University, hopes the crisis will lead to the city getting much-needed resources even after the pandemic is over.

“Certain people are really suffering right now, and they’re people who have the same right to health and security as anyone else does. Maybe this crisis can highlight that,” he said.

Of course! Thanks for giving your input! — Bryce Huffman (@BryceHuffman313) April 6, 2020