Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Leaked Amazon Memo Details Plan To Smear Fired Warehouse Organizer: ‘He’s Not Smart Or Articulate’

Leaked notes from an internal meeting of Amazon leadership reveal that company executives talked about a plan to smear Christian Smalls. In the notes, they called Smalls “not smart or articulate” — part of a PR strategy to make Smalls “the face of the entire union/organizing movement.”

Detroit Bus Driver Dies Of COVID-19 After Complaining Of Passenger Coughing On Him. Now Riders Have To Board In The Back

Two weeks ago, a Detroit bus driver went live on Facebook to complain about a passenger on his bus who was coughing without covering her mouth.

Flint Community Mourns Loss Of 3 Spiritual Leaders To COVID-19: Bishop, Pastor, Preacher

Members of the Flint, Michigan church community are mourning the loss of three of its spiritual leaders to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Top 5 U.S. States For COVID-19 Cases Per 100,000 Population

The U.S. now has the highest number of known COVID-19 cases in the world, a vastly different scenario from a month ago.

Amazon Worker Protesting Conditions Says Company Is Shipping Dildos And Non-Essentials During Deadly COVID-19 Pandemic

Amazon said in March that it would stop shipping non-essential items due to the COVID-19 crisis, but an employee who is protesting working conditions at a Michigan plant said the e-commerce giant continues to ship non-essentials.