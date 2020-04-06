Coronavirus: U.S. Doctor Arrested For Coughing On Co-Workers

A U.S. doctor was arrested for intentionally coughing on and hugging his co-workers, causing alarm and panic amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels

A doctor at the University of Connecticut’s hospital has been arrested after intentionally coughing on and hugging nurses.

Dr. Cory Edgar, 48, was charged with breach of the peace, according to a police report obtained by the Hartford Courant.

Edgar’s colleagues complained that he was “deliberately coughing on and hugging nurses, causing them a substantial amount of alarm.”

“The witnesses and medical workers believed he was purposely disregarding space and safety concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic,” UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz told The Hill.

Nearly 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Connecticut.

This is not the first time someone has been accused of or arrested for committing similar actions.

A Detroit bus driver who went live on Facebook to complain about a passenger on his bus who was coughing without covering her mouth died of COVID-19 two weeks after the incident.

In Connecticut, another man turned to a state trooper and coughed before claiming he had the novel coronavirus, according to the Providence Journal. In New Jersey, a man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he intentionally coughed close to a supermarket worker.

