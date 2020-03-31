Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Tuesday 03.31.2020

Amazon Fires Black Worker After He Protested COVID-19 Working Conditions

Chris Smalls, a 31-year-old management assistant at Amazon, was outraged at the lack of protection against COVID-19 at the facility in Staten Island, New York and organized a walkout. Amazon fired Smalls in response.

Tampa Mega-Church Pastor Arrested For Ignoring COVID-19 Warnings

Tampa mega-church pastor Rodney Howard-Browne has been arrested for holding services attended by hundreds and ignoring coronavirus social distancing warnings.

Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings As Trump Keeps Pushing Drug Against Coronavirus

There has been a spike in chloroquine poisoning cases in Nigeria after U.S. President Donald Trump praised the anti-malaria drug as a possible cure for the new coronavirus.

‘A Space Where Everyone Has An Opportunity’: BlackLaunch Connects Founders And Investors To Address Lack Of Funding

While there are many Black founder groups focused on social media and in private Slack and Telegram channels, there isn’t a well-known global solution to connect founders with other entrepreneurs or investors. Titus Calloway and Daniel Smith are looking to change that.

What Conferences, Festivals And Summits Are Doing To Survive COVID-19

Changes are afoot as many event organizers decide how and when to take a live-adapted approach that might somehow include a combination of webinars, virtual observance, Zoom groups, and more.





