Best Stories Today

Avatar
Written by PK Krentsil

Tuesday 03.31.2020

Amazon Fires Black Worker After He Protested COVID-19 Working Conditions

Chris Smalls, a 31-year-old management assistant at Amazon, was outraged at the lack of protection against COVID-19 at the facility in Staten Island, New York and organized a walkout. Amazon fired Smalls in response.

Tampa Mega-Church Pastor Arrested For Ignoring COVID-19 Warnings

Tampa mega-church pastor Rodney Howard-Browne has been arrested for holding services attended by hundreds and ignoring coronavirus social distancing warnings.

Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings As Trump Keeps Pushing Drug Against Coronavirus

There has been a spike in chloroquine poisoning cases in Nigeria after U.S. President Donald Trump praised the anti-malaria drug as a possible cure for the new coronavirus.

‘A Space Where Everyone Has An Opportunity’: BlackLaunch Connects Founders And Investors To Address Lack Of Funding

While there are many Black founder groups focused on social media and in private Slack and Telegram channels, there isn’t a well-known global solution to connect founders with other entrepreneurs or investors. Titus Calloway and Daniel Smith are looking to change that.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is jKU0BOcVb8OlgMFjEr1AP7hfnuayV6erIOdlbPtOenamWkUyaFdML98Dl1r3xc4kQtjinMG0klBAFRmEWa3Onqdp80u_2ac1bkIA8sZQa-ggJh889Ff8G7Llni4Z2SwAxFOB9D9_6k6gLSN8g84lYjbKWADwyhDBAkQ=s0-d-e1-ft

What Conferences, Festivals And Summits Are Doing To Survive COVID-19

Changes are afoot as many event organizers decide how and when to take a live-adapted approach that might somehow include a combination of webinars, virtual observance, Zoom groups, and more.