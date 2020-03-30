Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Monday 03.30.2020

NBA Star And Sneakerhead Langston Galloway On Motivating Kids Kept Home By COVID-19 Crisis To Learn Online

One of the biggest challenges in the time of COVID-19 is how to manage remote learning online for millions of students. Recently, education, sneakers, and the NBA all came together with the help of technology in a demonstration of adaptation and resilience.

Mohammed El-Erian: We’re Going To See Bankruptcies. Sell Names That Could Go Bankrupt

The economic outlook isn’t pretty for America due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bankruptcies are on the way in corporate America, says Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, the parent of global investment management firm Pimco.

Louisiana Gov. Edwards Announces Death Of 33-Year-Old Staffer Due To COVID-19 Complications

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently lost a beloved member of his staff due to complications from COVID-19. April Dunn died on March 28 at age 33.

Virginia 13-Year-Old Is Making 3D-Printed Masks At Home To Help Fight Coronavirus

Thirteen-year-old Charles Randolph, of Falls Church, Virginia, saw the news about the need for masks to help fight coronavirus and used his 3D printer to create face masks from home.

‘Talent Wins At The End Of The Day’: Jacques Bastien On Leveling Up In Influencer Marketing

'Talent Wins At The End Of The Day': Jacques Bastien On Leveling Up In Influencer Marketing

Are you in the marketing industry as a content creator or buyer of content? Jacques Bastien, co-founder of SHADE, discusses the influencer marketing industry with GHOGH host Jamarlin Martin.






